March Madness Continues Sweet 16 Thursday Through Friday

The Sweet 16 will take over the sports world for the next two days with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. Clemson and Arizona in action as we speak with a matchup of last year’s national championship rematch with San Diego State and UCONN. UCONN is the favorite to repeat this year. Alabama and North Carolina will tip off just after 6:30 and Illinois and Iowa State after that. Four games from Thursday and another four today.