The Galleri Classic Brings In Over 450 Volunteers For Second Year In A Row

To help a tournament like The Galleri Classic run smoothly, it takes a lot of work. Fortunately, the organizers have a great group of volunteers that they call on. At both this year and last year’s Galleri Classic over 400 people made their way to Rancho Mirage from places all over the country to help volunteer. At the tournament, they have a number of different positions to fill. From helping out with player transportation, to walking scorers, to helping monitor the ball, and the list goes beyond that. Volunteers sign up six months before the tournament starts, and in the days leading up to the tournament, they’ll have daily meetings, where training is involved. Volunteers we spoke with say, besides getting to watch golf up-close, it’s a good opportunity to give back. Now to sign up to volunteer, there is a $75 dollar fee, but that covers the daily uniform and lunch everyday. Some of those proceeds will also go to local organizations, like the Desert Cancer Foundation and The Hanson House Foundation.