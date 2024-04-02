Coachella Festival Organizers Demand Removal Of New I-10 Billboard

Catch More Than Vibes? That’s what Coachella and Stagecoach festival goers will see plastered on a billboard heading West on I-10. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) put up the billboard last Tuesday. Its purpose is to advertise their free sexually transmitted disease testing services during all three festival weekends. Almost immediately after the billboard was put up, the organization says festival officials demanded for the immediate removal of the advertisement. AHF says they have no plans in doing so anytime soon.