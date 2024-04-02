Oscar’s Vandalized For The Second Time in Six Months

Popular Palm Spring entertainment destination Oscar’s was hit this past weekend, for the second time in the last six months. Early Monday morning, the owner of the business walked into what looked like thrown tile all over the courtyard. Something similar to what had happened to the business in November of last year. After that initial incident, the business added a number of cameras into and around the building, not thinking this type of incident would happen again. Just four months later, Dan Gore, the owner of Oscar’s found an almost identical scene. Tile all over the courtyard and on the pergola, leaving chipped remaining’s of tile, everywhere. After asking around to other business owners, Gore was able to secure camera footage discovering what he says is five individuals walking on top of nearby restaurant, Farm. Gore adds, reaching the roof of Oscar’s is not a straight path and believes the suspected individuals had been to the rooftop of the business before. Nearby witnesses tell us, they heard the incident happen, early Monday morning around 1 a.m., and reported it to the Palm Springs Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation, Gore asks if anyone has information about the incident to report it to PSPD.