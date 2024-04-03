CSUSB Palm Desert College Corps Program Helps Students Pay For College Through Volunteer Work

This year marks the second academic year that Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus offers their College Corps program to students. The select few students that get accepted into the program will complete 450 hours in one academic year, while receiving up to $10,000 in scholarship money. "College core is essentially a fellowship program that has college students from participating institutions to do community service in three different areas, and these three different areas involve climate change, k through 12 education, and food insecurity." Elias Hernandez, the Program Coordinator for CSUSB Palm Desert’s College Core Program says. Now, CSUSB Palm Desert specifically focuses on K through 12 education. The opportunity is available for all students, including AB-540 students, the only requirement is that those applying have to have one full academic year ahead of them, in order to apply. "I have seen students build really great connections, and it has catapulted them to like their career, especially when it comes to senior year. " Hernandez says. The scholarship funds are split into two sections, a $7,000 living allowance and a $3,000 education award. For students like Julianna Garcia, this program has helped her get a head start in her desired career, "Growing up, I’d always wanted to be a math teacher. I wanted to teach either middle school or high school, and I knew that this would be a great way for me to get my foot in the door. In our districts here in the valley and just working with the youth in general." Garcia adds. She has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Desert since August of last year. "Honestly, it’s just been a great experience. I think it’s helped enhance my communications abilities and my ability to read behavior and signals from our students because that’s a really big thing." Garcia says. Through this program, she’s been able to venture out and take other opportunities, helping better her education, "I’ve been able to take on more opportunities than before because without this help, I would have to get a separate job and make sure that I’m still getting that professional development that I need as well as that financial support. So this kind of brings it all into one."