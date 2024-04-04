News
CVUSD Superintendent Resigning
The search for a new superintendent for Coachella Valley Unified School District is underway. Dr. Luis Valentino announced his resignation this week. Dr. Valentino beamce CVUSD’s Superintendent in 2021, and was contracted through 2025. However, his last day will be June 30th. Board members accepted Dr. Valentino’s resignation after conducting a procedural vote. No reason for his early departure was given.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 4, 2024
