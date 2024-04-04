Desert Living Now
Desert Living Now – Battery Workforce Challenge
On today’s Desert Living, imagine a college competition. You’ve got your players and your coaches, but the cheerleaders are from the US Department of Energy and they’re competing for something that could be powering the next generation of electric vehicles. Here to talk more about this are Mark Smith from the US Department of Energy and Isabel Builes, a student at Cal State LA.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 4, 2024
