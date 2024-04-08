Coachella Valley Business Fair To Be Held In Palm Springs

If you’re a business owner looking to tap into government contracts, there’s an upcoming event just for you. The Coachella Valley Local Government Vendor Fair is being held April 17th at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Organizers hope it will demystify the process of securing public agency contracts and enhance local business engagement with government entities. The event will run from 9am to 12pm, and you must register online beforehand. You can do so at www.eventbrite.com.