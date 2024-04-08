Valley Residents Gather To View Solar Eclipse

It was a day many science and space enthusiasts have been waiting for: the total solar eclipse. 32 million Americans were in the direct path of totality, meaning the moon appeared to entirely block the sun. However, for the rest of the country, a partial eclipse was visible with only part of the sun going dark. To make viewing this rare phenomena easy, the School Of Mathematics and Science at College of the Desert had everything from the simple viewing glasses to specialized binoculars and massive telescopes. Solar Eclipse from Coachella Valley