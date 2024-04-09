Chick-fil-A To Potentially Open In Palm Springs

The Palm Desert Chick-fil-A opened its doors two years ago, and it soon may have a companion. A new Chick-fil-A location is currently being proposed in Palm Springs off of Ramon Road and Gene Autry Trail. The restaurant will have a three lane drive through as well as indoor and outdoor seating. Just like when the Palm Desert location was proposed, the project is receiving mixed reaction, some celebrating the move, others sharing concerns about traffic, pollution and anti-LGBTQ+ support. According to the Palm Springs Planning Division they say, "The project will require a public hearing before the Planning Commission for the Conditional Use Permit and Major Development Permit applications, followed by review by the Architectural Review Committee for the Major Architectural Review application. The project has not been scheduled for a Planning Commission hearing at this time." They also add that this project is currently on hold while the new tenant and the shopping center owner finalize lease terms.