Coachella Valley Seniors Have A Whale Of A Time

Seniors from Coachella Valley Senior Centers had a "whale" of a time Saturday morning. My Jump!, a non-profit based in La Quinta, took the seniors to Dana Point, where they boarded a private charter run by Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari. On board, they got to view marine life in the ship’s "eye-to-eye underwater viewing pods". "My Jump!" has been fulfilling bucket list wishes for low or fixed income senior citizens across the country for over 10 years.