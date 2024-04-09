This is where fashion meets philanthropy. Desert Best Friend’s Closet’s Annual Fashion Show, where this local non-profit recently turned Agua Caliente Casino into a catwalk. Matthew McLeroy is Director of Development with Desert Best Friend’s Closet. Now in it’s 10th year, Desert Best Friend’s Closet’s Fashion Show is helping people put their best shoe forward, while inspiring hope on and off the runway. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.