Flag Raised For Child Abuse Prevention
A flag raising ceremony in Riverside brought awareness to Child Abuse Prevention. Riverside County Family Services Association and The Hope Collaborative came together last week to host the event. The flag was raised in memory of the young lives lost due to violence, abuse, and neglect. This year’s event aimed to further educate the community on recognizing the signs of abuse and neglect that 1 in 4 children suffer.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 9, 2024
