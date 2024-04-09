USPS Commemorates Betty Ford with Forever Stamp

In 2007, Gerald Ford, the 38th President of the United States was commemorated with a Forever Stamp from the United States Postal Service. It went on sale nationwide starting both here in Rancho Mirage, and in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Fast forward 17 years later, his wife, former first lady Betty Ford is being commemorated for her work with her own Forever Stamp. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.