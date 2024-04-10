10th Annual Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs Youth Baseball Clinic

As a Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs member and retired PSUSD administrator, Tony Lopes has a heart for giving back to kids. Lopes created the annual Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs Youth Baseball clinic, which is free for kids ages 8 to 16. Now in it’s 10th year, this year is the first to include a clinic for kids with special needs. The baseball clinic covers all key skills from hitting and pitching to defense and team dynamics. The kids will be taught by former major league LA Dodgers players Derrel Thomas and Rudy Law. From mastering the perfect swing to conquering the mound- it’s an opportunity for the kids to grow, both as players and individuals.