Goldenvoice Surf Club Set To Start This Weekend

This new festival is the first of it’s kind on the west end of the Valley during Coachella weekend’s. Similarly to any other music festival, the promoter has released a line-up of performers who will take stage on Saturday April 13th and Sunday April 14th, with a different set of artists performing the following Saturday and Sunday. According to workers at the Palm Springs Surf Club, all attractions will open starting Thursday. These include a wave pool, a heated lazy river, and additional surrounding pools. Guests can make reservations on the website, but those interested in tickets for the Goldenvoice Music Festival can purchase those tickets through Goldenvoice.