Local Photographer Debuts New Book “Queen”

Aaron Jay Young, who moved to Palm Springs from Los Angeles three years ago hosted the book signing for his first coffee table book at the Shops at 1345 in Palm Springs. The book, "Queen" features images of the nations leading drag performers. Trixie Mattel, namesake of Palm Springs own "Trixie Hotel", Shangela, and Bob the Drag Queen, all appear in the book. The pictures were taken over the course of several years at RuPaul’s DragCon.