Bighorn BAM Raises More Than $1 Million For Cancer Care

PALM DESERT, CA – BIGHORN Golf Club charities revealed today that for the second consecutive year, BIGHORN Behing a Miracle (BAM) raised more than $1 million during their ’23 – ’24 fundraising season. The big announcement was made at the end of BAM’s two-day spring fundraisers, which included the popular Cash For Caddies, Men’s & Women’s Golf & Card Tournaments, and silent auction. In total, BAM has contributed over $13 million in funding for the diagnosis, treatment, and transportation of people impacted by cancer throughout the Coachella Valley.