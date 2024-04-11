Coachella Festival Opens Camp Grounds For Weekend 1

Year after year, car camping is one of the most popular overnight options festival goers use for a night’s rest after long hours at the Coachella Festival. Thursday before Coachella Weekend one and two is often referred to as ‘Day Zero,’ where guests are allowed to settle into their camping spots, with a select few events happening for campers, prior to the festival starting. There are four ways campers can stay overnight in the car camping and preferred car camping area, tent camping, and camping on Lake Eldorado. According to Coachella.com, camping prices can range anywhere from $149 all the way to $11,000 for top tier Safari Camping. Many of the campers I spoke to drove in from areas like San Francisco, San Diego, and some even coming in from out of state.