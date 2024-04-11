And also in Palm Springs, no doubt residents have noticed the heavy construction on Ramon Road between Palm Springs High School and El Cielo. The road closures are due to two major construction projects, one being a new storm drain. The other is a Desert Water Agency project to replace aging pipes along north of Ramon Road. The storm drain project began in February and is expected to take 10 months. The Water Agency project began in March and is expected to take about a month with major work already completed.