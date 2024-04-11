News
Palm Springs Art Installation Replaced By Pickleball Courts
Pickleball courts are in the baby pit in Palm Springs now. That sentence may sound strange to some, but Palm Springs residents will know. The babies statues created by Czech artist David Cerny occupied the nearby Kimpton Rowan Hotel. Michael Braun of Grit Developments says the new courts will be an amenity of the hotel and sometimes open to non-hotel guests.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 11, 2024
