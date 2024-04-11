The Friends of Palm Springs Animal Shelter (FPSAS) is excited to announce the upcoming opening of the Desert Wildlife Center in Indio in Fall 2024. The Desert Wildlife Center (DWC) will serve as a safe refuge for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife needing medical treatment and rehabilitation, according to their website. Slated to open later this year at the site of the former Wild Bird Center in Indio, DWC will initially serve wild birds, and with plans to accept both reptiles and mammals in the future. For more information on the DWC opening, you can go to www.psanimalshelter.org.