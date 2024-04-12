The Antichrist is Back! Nell Tiger Free and Director Arkasha Stevenson Talk “The First Omen”

Arkasha Stevenson makes her feature film directorial debut with the prequel "The First Omen" and it truly delivers! It pays homage to the original 1976 "The Omen" while moving the narrative forward. Big credit goes to Nell Tiger Free as an American woman sent to Rome to work at an orphanage but discovers a dark conspiracy that could give the world the Antichrist. I spent some time with both Stevenson and Free to talk about their interest in making "The First Omen," the female-centric tone of the prequel, its female body horror, and what comes to mind when they think of "The Omen?" Watch our interview below. For our complete look at "The First Omen," click here. "The First Omen" is now out in theaters, go watch it! https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/04/THE-FIRST-OMEN-MOVIE-INTERVIEW.mp4