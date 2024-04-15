Boxing Champions Return To Coachella

Festivities began at the historic fire station, now Coachella Firehouse Bar & Grill. A lowrider caravan departed last week’s Friday at 5:30 honoring the athletes at Lee Espinoza’s Coachella Valley Boxing Club where they both trained until going pro. Gabriela became a champion last year capturing the IBF Flyweight World Title in the Women’s Division. Sebastian was an underdog and beat an undefeated champion in Las Vegas this March. Congratulations Sebastian and Gabriela on being the only active brother-sister boxing champions in the entire world!