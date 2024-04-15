Desert Care Network Honored With Plaque

Last week Friday, Palm Springs Unified celebrated their Wellness Center at Raymond Cree Middle School. A plaque was unveiled honoring the center’s Desert Regional Medical Center, who provided $25,000 for the space. The Wellness Center at the middle school has had over 15,000 visits since it opened. Various PSUSD campuses have these centers to provide mental health services. RCMS’ center also has a behavior specialist to work with students as needed.