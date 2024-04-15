News
District Attorney’s Office First Citizen’s Academy in Spanish
The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced the launch of it’s first Spanish-language Citizen’s Academy. It’s an effort to reach out to the 54% of Spanish speakers in our community and empower them. The Academy helps Spanish-speakers learn more about legal rights, victim compensation, and other judicial processes. The Academy in Spanish culminates on May 16th with a graduation ceremony led by District Attorney Mike Hestrin.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 15, 2024
