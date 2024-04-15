News
‘Fairway Park’ Opens To The Community
The City of Indian Wells unveiled the opening of Fairway Park, the communities inaugural public park. The park, located at El Dorado and Fairway Drive, features a half-acre oasis with desert landscaping, a walking path and shaded trees. City officials went on to say that the opening of the park, quote, "underscores our dedication to enriching community recreation and green areas."
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 15, 2024
