Kiwanis Host All Ability Baseball Clinic

The Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs member and retired PSUSD Administrator, Tony Lopes has a heart for giving back to kids. Lopes created the annual Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs Youth Baseball Clinic, which is free for kids ages 8 to 16. Now in it’s 10th year, this year is the first to include a clinic for kids with special needs. The baseball clinic covers all key skills from hitting and pitching to defence and team dynamics.