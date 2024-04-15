Local Businesses Try To Recover After Damaging Structure Fire

Four businesses in Palm Desert were destroyed during a fire in a strip mall, off of Country Club Drive and Monterey Avenue early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Fire Department says the blaze was reported at 3:42 a.m., and was contained about two hours later. One sheriff deputy suffered minor injuries. The Riverside County Fire Department contained the structure fire just six hours after it was reported at around 9:42 a.m. Leaving Coffee D’Bouteaque, Papa Dan’s Pizza and Pasta, Miracle-ear Hearing Aid Center, and Reverse Mortgage Works, all in the Plaza De Monterey Shopping Center, with a different scene then what residents saw just hours before. For business owner Miriam Rodriguez, who owns D’Coffee Bouteaque, her last two years have been all about gaining a name for herself and her business. When she got a call from one of her employees around 6:30 a.m., Sunday morning, she and her husband rushed down from their house near Temecula, trying to get a glimpse of what her business looked like before it went up in flames. Rodriguez is now accepting donations to help recover her business. Her phone number and a link to a GoFundMe is listed below. Miriam Rodriguez 702-824-6815 https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-dboutique-coffees-comeback?qid=362740f39b3624e8573fad3908899d3a