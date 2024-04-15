NBC Palm Springs Morning Crew Scooping Up Free Ice Cream Tomorrow

If you’re in the mood for a tasty treat tomorrow, it’s Free Cone Day at The River! You’ll find Mary Strong, Jerry Steffen, and Manny the Movie Guy at the Ben & Jerry’s. It’s Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s tomorrow from noon to 8pm with the company giving out free scoops, prizes, giveaways and more. Mary and Manny will be there from 12pm to 1pm, with Jerry serving some scoops from 2pm – 3pm. Tim’s favorite, Fuego, will also make an appearance at 5pm.