Over 500 PSUSD Students Get Their English Proficiency Certification

Some hard work paid off Saturday as over 500 local PSUSD students were reclassified as English proficient. 231 elementary and 327 secondary learners were celebrated last Saturday by more than 1400 staff and family members. The students received their certificates and were congratulated and by Board of Education members and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Signoret.

By: Pristine Villarreal

April 15, 2024

