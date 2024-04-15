Palm Springs Offers $4.3 Million To Section 14 Survivors

After years of conversations, the city of Palm Springs offers Section 14 survivors a total of $4.3 million in reparations. The gesture arrives decades after many families were forcibly removed from downtown Palm Springs in the 1950s and 60s. An action the city played a role in. Now, city leaders say the money being offered is an attempt to acknowledge and rectify that time and help surviving families. The offer follows a closed session Palm Springs city council meeting last Thursday, however the financial amount being offered is much smaller than what Section 14 survivors were initially requesting. This story was written and reported by Carmela Karcher.