Arrest Made In Connection To Palm Desert Business Fire

Officials announced today that someone has been arrested in connection to the Palm Desert Strip Mall fire that destroyed 4 local businesses. Natalie Ann Marie Radu, 30, was arrested on Sunday after authorities conducted an origin and cause investigation and determined the fire was recklessly caused, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Radu has been accused of two felonies, recklessly causing a fire to a structure and committing arson during a declared state of emergency. She’s being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. She is expected to be arraigned on the charges tomorrow at the Indio Larson Justice Center.