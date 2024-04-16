News
Cathedral City Gets New Safety Funds For Public Spaces
Cathedral City also announced other upgrades. City Council announced they will soon be constructing sidewalks and multi-use trails. They were awarded a Riverside Construction Company contract worth almost 4 million dollars to complete the project. It will consist of improvements along various roads such as Cathedral Canyon Drive and Date Palm Drive. Construction started this week along Date Palm.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 16, 2024
