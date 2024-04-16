Music festivals generate $600 million for local economy, according to study

At Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert, nearly every room is booked for the next three weekends with customers checking in from across the country and attending music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach. "I’m from Atlanta, Georgia and I’m here for Coachella," said festival goer Drew. "We’re both from New York and we’re here to celebrate Coachella," said another festival attendee. During their stay in our desert, these festival goers are spending big bucks. "I’d say like 4k," said the New Yorker. "Rough estimate, I’d say like 10 to 15k," Drew said. "It’s a pretty expensive weekend if you want to do it right." During music festival season, Hotel Paseo sees a major boom in business. "This weekend and Stagecoach weekends we’re expecting a full sell out; all 149 rooms are full," said Ryan Thomas, Hotel Paseo director of sales and marketing. Thomas says his team is fully staffed to keep up with the extra demand during these concerts. "You can see the smile on my face, it’s an actual genuine smile, because that’s what we’re here for," he said. "This is the time of year and the type of business that keeps us going and keeps us in the industry." We’re learning the economic impact of April’s music festivals brings in about $600 million to the Coachella Valley, according to the City of Indio. Despite the high prices, many say these music festivals are well worth it. "I mean it’s just a vibe; you only live once," Drew said. "If I had to do something and I knew I wouldn’t have another chance, I’m going to do it."