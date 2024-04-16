Professional female boxer Brook Sibrian inspiring women in and out of the ring

Three times a day, six days a week, Brook Sibrian is going through meat grinder workouts preparing for the literal fight of her life. "Boxing to me is a way of life," she said. "I’m currently getting ready to fight on April 20th at The Commerce Casino in Los Angeles. It will be under 360 Promotions, and it will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Known as "Mighty", Sibrian packs quite the punch as a professional boxer. Fighting out of the Coachella Valley, she sharpens her skills at the Lee Espinoza Boxing Club in Coachella. "We moved out here four years ago, it’s been such an amazing community," she said. We are so proud to be residents and raise the Coachella Valley flag." After training her body, Sibrian often goes to Restore Hyper Wellness in Palm Desert for treatments she says deliver a winning combination that helps her recover physically, emotionally, and mentally. "I’m constantly focused on getting better and reaching my potential," she said. "We’re going to be chasing those rounds and we want to fight the best." Inside the ring, Sibrian fights at flyweight. Outside of it, she’s inspiring others of all divisions. Whether fighting on the undercard or for the championship, Sibrian is already punching well past expectations and paving the way for the future of female fighters. "It motivates me to grind harder and be an example for them," she said. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.