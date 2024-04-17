Disneyland One Step Closer To Major Expansion

The 1.9 billion expansion plan was approved unanimously early this morning. That after an 8-hour public hearing that began Tuesday night. Part of the proposal calls for Disney to pay $40 million dollars to buy several roadways around Disneyland. The Disneyland Forward Project is meant to expand development and add hotel rooms to the theme park by utilizing about 57 acres of parking and unused land. The proposal will return for a final city council vote on May 7.