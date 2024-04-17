CA, US & World
Palm Springs International Film Society Expands Educational Outreach
This is the first time the Palm Springs International Film Society is widening its education programs across the desert. The society expanded it’s "Filmmaker in the Classroom" workshops and Youth Jury program to schools throughout the valley. Wednesday, students at Indio High School had the chance to meet with an Oscar-nominated short filmmaker and ask him questions about his journey in the world of cinema.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 17, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...