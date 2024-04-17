Visit Greater Palm Springs Aims For Certified Autism Destination Designation

Visit Greater Palm Springs began the initiative to make the valley a Certified Autism Destination two years ago. Staff says they want to make the area accessible for those with developmental disabilities, so that everyone can enjoy what the Coachella Valley has to offer. In order to become a Certified Autism Center, each business must have at least 80% of front-line staff trained about Autism and Sensory disorders. Each employee with the business must complete a 30 minute broad course, for managers and supervisors, they take a more in depth three-hour course. Officials with Visit Greater Palm Springs say, with this certification not only will visitors and residents feel more welcomed into a business, but it makes more of an inclusive space for employees on the spectrum as well, especially as April is Autism Acceptance Month.