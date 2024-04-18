Inside the Funny, Silly, and Poignant “Sasquatch Sunset”

I had a great time talking to the cast of "Sasquatch Sunset" as much as I enjoyed the film which is like a surreal nature documentary. Spend some time with a family of Sasquatch played by Jesse Eisenberg (the beta sasquatch), Riley Keough (the mama sasquatch), Christophe Zajac-Denek (the cub), and Nathan Zellner (the alpha one also one of the directors). From the Zellner Brothers (David and Nathan), "Sasquatch Sunset" is one of the most original films I’ve seen in a while. Such commitment! "Sasquatch Sunset" is now out in select theaters from Bleecker Street Media. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Sasquatch Sunset," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/04/SASQUATCH-SUNSET-INTERVIEW.mp4