Monthly Mobile Health Clinic in Desert Hot Springs
Once a month, Martha’s Village, Riverside County Public Health Department and others bring mobile resources to the homeless. Today their mobile clinic visited Desert Hot Springs, providing clothing, shoes, and haircuts as well as medical help to improve the lives of those unhoused. Things like haircuts can not only increase job opportunities but also help self-esteem. Reaching people is the main goal.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 18, 2024
