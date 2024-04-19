Coachella Valley Horse Rescue Receives Invaluable Help

Eight months after Tropical Storm Hilary swept through the Valley, the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue finally received help in repairing the damages. Over the course of two days, the Home Depot Foundation, along with dozens of volunteers, worked tirelessly to build a new deck, install new cabinets, and repair the horse corrals. For Linda Dondero, director of operations at The Rescue Center, this act of solidarity demonstrates the team spirit that exists in the Valley. This story was written and reported by Alondra Campos.