CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Takes Second Study Abroad Trip

Reggio Emilia, Bologna, and Florence were just a few of the cities in Italy students from CSUSB’s Palm Desert Campus got the opportunity to visit throught a short term study abroad program. Throughout the semester, students learn the course work, where they eventually plan an intinerary and form a budget for the trip. When touring each city, the students learn about different strategies from local destination marketing groups, comparing to common strategies and patterns they see here in the Coachella Valley. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.