Above and Beyond: Honoring Angels On Earth For Their Service
These select ten were nominated by their peers for their excellence in community leadership and service. The event, held at the Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa, included everything from cocktails and a silent auction to the awards dinner. This year’s honorees represent some of the most devoted locals to our Valley, and go "above and beyond" to serve others in need.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 22, 2024
