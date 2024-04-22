Animal activists protesting local animal shelters

Dozens of animal activists lined the streets outside of the Coachella Valley Animal Campus this weekend, exposing what they say are unacceptable animal euthanasia rates. "They don’t hold the dogs properly," said protester Judy Garland. "They euthanize them without a lot of background on them or even trying to make any sense of why they are there or why they are frightened." Holding signs claiming Riverside County Animal Shelters have the highest pet killing rate in the country, the demonstrators say they have the numbers to prove it. "I can’t tell you in the last three weeks how many stories, absolutely heartbreaking stories I’ve been told about people who have come to adopt dogs and cats and their efforts were sabotaged in one way shape or form," said animal activist Lauren Miskinnis. While demonstrators were protesting outside of the animal shelter, the county was holding a free pet adoption event inside. "The large dogs are our biggest challenge. We’ve seen it really slow down with adoptions after Covid, especially for large dogs," said Jaclyn Schart, deputy director of the Coachella Valley Animal Campus. Schart says this facility is overcrowded and understaffed. She added to help these animals, her team needs more volunteers. "Even our locals, if they help network the dogs, maybe we can help get them out of Riverside County or to other places," she said. "Wherever they can go to have a forever home is what we’re looking for." This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.