Candlelight Vigil Honoring Crime Victims In Palm Desert

A candlelight vigil honoring crime victims will be hosted by Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin in Palm Desert and Riverside. The Palm Desert Vigil will be held at 7pm at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park. The Riverside Vigil will be held on Wednesday at 7pm at the Riverside County Historic Courthouse. Since 2004, the vigils have paid tribute to those lost to violent crime. Hestrin will be joined by keynote speakers who will share their stories of loss, resilience, and search for justice.