Entertainment Report
Carin Leon Gets Key To Coachella
At a ceremony earlier Saturday Mexican music star Carin Leon was gifted keys to the city of Coachella. Leon began his career at the age of 16 and is now recognized as one of Musica Mexicana’s modern icons. A two time Latin Grammy award winner, he currently has three songs on the Spotify Top 200 Global chart. Mayor Steven Hernandez and Coachella City Council members presided over the Awards ceremony.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 22, 2024
