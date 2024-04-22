Eisenhower Health’s SIM Center is setting a new standard in healthcare training

Eisenhower health’s new state-of-the-art simulation center mimics real medical emergencies and helps healthcare workers sharpen their skills all in a safe and supervised setting. "With simulation they’re able to practice time and time again those skills to be able to participate in those high-stake environments and be calmer and more relaxed when they actually occur," said Solomon Sebt, MD, medical director of the John Stauffer Center for Innovation in Learning at Eisenhower Health. Sebt says this center is equipped with the world’s most advanced patient simulators; mannequins that can make voice commands and even bleed, sweat and cry. Staff here say they’re learning how to handle high-risk procedures in a low-risk environment. "The simulation mannequins that we have are as real as it gets," said Priscilla Zamarron, MSN-ED., RN, Eisenhower Health’s simulation coordinator. "They can do just about everything but walk. So, that’s why we practice here and replicate real-life scenarios and transition that education from the simulation center into the bedside." An advanced audio/visual system allows facilitators to celebrate successes and identify opportunities for improvement. All of which means better training and ultimately better healthcare for our community. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.