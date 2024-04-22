News
Large Housing Development Planned Near High School
Nearly 100 of those proposed homes would be for low-income residents. Last week, the city council-approved plans that would turn a 36-acre plot of land near Rancho Mirage High School into homes. Apartments and eventually shops and restaurants. The project, known as Catana, involves three planning areas. Only two of the areas, which will provide the new housing, have active plans so far.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 22, 2024
