The Ballerina Vampire Speaks! Alisha Weir Interview for “Abigail”

Like her "Abigail" character, Alisha Weir can be at once cute and childlike and then turn around and answer questions in a grown-up and very smart way. I first met the child actress last year for "Matilda the Musical" and upon seeing "Abigail," I was very impressed with the actress' range. Watch her grow to be a sensitive, well-rounded actress! In "Abigail" from director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin ("Ready or Not," "Scream VI"), Weir stars in the title role as Dracula's daughter. And the actress really sunk her teeth into the role. She's scary and sweet and you will understand her motivations. Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Melissa Barrera, Kevin Durand, and the late Angus Cloud co-star. "Abigail" from Universal Pictures is now out in theaters. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Abigail," click here.